Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Meet Scooter, Crowned The World's Ugliest Dog With A Cash Prize Of Rs 1.7 Lakh

Meet Scooter, Crowned The World's Ugliest Dog With A Cash Prize Of Rs 1.7 Lakh

The contest was held as part of the Sonoma-Marin fair in California’s Petaluma for the past 50 years and is a world-renowned event.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:59 IST

Delhi, India

Scooter was awarded a cash prize of $1,500 and a trophy.
Scooter was awarded a cash prize of $1,500 and a trophy.

A seven-year-old Chinese crested dog named Scooter was crowned the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest on Friday, June 23. The contest, held as part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, has been a renowned event for the past 50 years. Its purpose is to promote dog adoption, highlighting extraordinary canines that have overcome challenging conditions and celebrating their imperfections. Scooter, the deserving champion, was awarded a cash prize of $1,500 (equivalent to Rs 1.22 lakh) and a trophy for his victory.

Tawny Tesconi, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center, stated that the World’s Ugliest Dog contest is a celebration of the unique qualities that make these dogs lovable. Many of the participants in the contest are rescued from shelters and puppy mills, and the event utilises its fun and notoriety to raise awareness for dog adoption. Tesconi emphasized that dogs deserve loving homes regardless of any physical abnormalities they may have, as they are cherished members of the family.

Advertisement

Scooter, according to Today, is adopted by Linda Celeste Elmquist, who is also a member of the Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) rescue group. Born with deformed back legs and backward joints, Scooter was initially turned into animal control in Tuscon for euthanasia by his breeder. However, the Saving Animals From Euthanasia group came to his rescue, ultimately leading to his adoption by Elmquist. Elmquist had been keeping an eye on Scooter during his previous owner’s care, assisting with his medical appointments. When the previous owner could no longer care for Scooter, Elmquist stepped in and has been his owner for seven months now.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • Elmquist highlighted that Scooter, aside from his deformity, is just like any other dog and has a particular fondness for braunschweiger sausage. Since puppyhood, Scooter has been using his front legs to walk, and as he has gotten older, he tends to tire more easily. When taking breaks, he sits on his back legs like a tripod. Due to his backward legs, he has a unique way of going to the bathroom by flinging it up in the air when he lands on his feet.

    To assist Scooter with mobility, he was evaluated by a physical therapist and provided with a cart. Although it took some time for him to adjust, he now moves faster and can accomplish things he couldn’t before.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 11:59 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 11:59 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App