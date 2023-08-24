Meet The Model Who Plays Golf In Heels And 'Bold' Clothes And Has Appeared On FHM, GQ

Who cares about traditional golf attire anymore when Bri Teresi sets the temperatures soaring with her blue string bikini golf costume? Bri is an influencer, model and golfer, all rolled into one and she does not need a caddy when she has her own online fanbase that counts into over 3 million.

Bri Teresi is a golf instructor in addition to being a model and fitness expert. She has appeared in publications like FHM, GQ and Maxim, demonstrating that she is more than just a hole-in-one player. Bri has demonstrated that her influence knows no boundaries by dominating everything from the greens to the Gramme. Not to mention those pictures of white bikinis or tiny bikinis on beaches that go viral.

Bri has been modelling for quite some time now and says that it gave her confidence to be able to visit the golf club, choosing to wear bold clothing. She said in an interview with The Sun that she comes from the modelling world, because of which she feels empowered. She added that she was able to easily bring her modelling energy with her to the world of golf.

Advertisement

She said, “I think female golf influencers have definitely driven the game for the better. I feel good that I have encouraged more young women to play golf and feel empowered."