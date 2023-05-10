Meet The Throuple: 3 Parents, 4 Kids & One Happy Indian-American Family

Piddu Kaur’s story is a unique one that challenges traditional societal norms. She formed a throuple with her married friends, Sunny and Speetie Singh, in California and has been in a polyamorous relationship with them for over ten years. Together, they live as a family and have raised four children. The Singhs, who had a traditional Indian wedding ceremony in 2003 and were already parents to two daughters, welcomed Piddu into their home and went on to have two more children. Although the throuple found happiness in their unconventional relationship, they faced struggles with feelings of jealousy and insecurity, which led them to establish rules to maintain a healthy dynamic.

Piddu had an arranged marriage with an Indian man from California in 2009, but her marriage ended in divorce just months after the wedding. To get away from her ex-husband, Piddu left California and moved to Indiana, where Sunny and Speetie invited her to stay with them at their home for a week. Piddu formed a close emotional and physical connection with Speetie, and after her husband Sunny welcomed the idea of allowing another woman into their marriage, the throuple was formed.

Before moving to America to be with Sunny when she was 18, Speetie was already in a romantic relationship with another woman, which she shared with Sunny during their first year of marriage. Sunny accepted it, and when Piddu came into their lives, he also developed feelings for her. Eventually, the couple decided to open up their marriage to include Piddu.

While the throuple is happy in their relationship, it is not readily accepted by families from a traditional Indian background. Therefore, they had to cut ties with some of their extended family who drew lines in the sand and said that they couldn’t deal with them unless they separate. However, the throuple is grateful for the opportunity to be together and grow from their relationship.

As with any kind of relationship, there were struggles with jealousy and insecurity for the trio, but they worked hard to overcome them. Dailymail reported that Speetie shared, “Being in a unique setup has helped us grow immensely and we understand our emotions better every day. It has taken us years to outgrow jealousy and insecurities yet each fight has brought us closer."

Rules were introduced to minimize their feelings of jealousy amongst each other, including intimacy within the relationship only involving all three partners or none at all, no separate date nights, and no secrets between the throuple.

Speetie also shared, “We get all sorts of confused stares when we are out in the world. Most are curious about exactly how we work."

While it may not be readily accepted by society, the trio has found happiness and fulfillment in their polyamorous relationship.

