Meet Uttarakhand's Dev Raturi Whose Incredible Story Earned Him a 'Chapter' in Chinese Textbook

Meet Dev Raturi, a man hailing from Kemriya Saur village in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district, whose life story can be aptly described as a perfect rags-to-riches tale. This inspiring journey has now earned him a place in Chinese textbooks as a symbol of determination and success, motivating students across the country.

It all began when Dev Raturi found himself deeply inspired by the legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, with a longing to master karate. Despite facing numerous setbacks, he remained undeterred in his pursuit of his dreams. Dev spent nearly a decade working in menial jobs in Delhi to support his family of farmers back home before a life-changing opportunity in 2005 presented itself - a job at an Indian restaurant in China. Although the initial monthly salary of Rs 10,000 was modest, Dev saw this as a chance to immerse himself in the Chinese culture and language, Mandarin, in the hopes of eventually pursuing martial arts training.

However, the dream of training at the renowned Shaolin Temple seemed unattainable due to financial constraints. But Dev’s unyielding determination and hard work eventually paid off, leading him to rise through the ranks and become a manager at a high-end restaurant in 2013. Seizing the opportunity, he fulfilled his dream of opening his own restaurant, aptly named “Red Fort," in the city of Xi’an, China.

Advertisement

Fate smiled upon Dev when he met a Chinese director who visited his restaurant. This encounter led to an unexpected turn in his life as he was offered a small role in a TV series called “SWAT." From there, his acting career took flight, and he went on to act in over 35 Chinese films and TV serials, becoming a well-known face in Chinese cinema.

Raturi’s popularity in Chinese cinema not only brought him fame but also garnered him immense love and support from the locals, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.