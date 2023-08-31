Meet Vipul Goyal, The Retail Analyst Who Mastered Relatable Comedy

Vipul Goyal is a prominent stand-up comedian in India, renowned for his clean and relatable comedy. He possesses a remarkable knack for transforming ordinary and familiar subjects like Facebook, dating, engineering, and Indian marriages into brilliant comedy routines. Goyal holds a revered position within the comedy sphere, earning recognition as one of India’s premier stand-up comedians.

His talent lies in effortlessly engaging audiences through observational humour and relatable anecdotes about the intricacies of daily existence. Let us know more about Vipul Goyal’s comedic prowess.

Personal Details:

Advertisement

Vipul Goyal was born on April 14, 1986. His place of birth is Falna, situated in Rajasthan, India. He shares his family with two siblings: a sister named Dhriti Goyal and a brother named Atul Goyal. There’s no information available about his parents.

Education:

Vipul Goyal completed his schooling at St. Mary’s High School in Mount Abu. In 2008, soon after completing high school, he shifted to Mumbai to join the engineering programme at IIT Bombay. At the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, he focused on studying electrical engineering. Throughout his college years, he actively participated in theatre activities.

Marital Status:

Vipul Goyal was in a relationship with Nancy Gupta during his undergrad. The couple, after being in a relationship for many years, tied the knot on November 19, 2014. Their intimate wedding was attended by selected family members from both sides.

Also Read: Meet Prajakta Koli, Whose Journey From YouTube to Bollywood is ‘MostlyInsane’

Career:

Vipul Goyal started working as a retail analyst at Adventity Inc. However, he left the job within six months due to boredom and opted to pursue a comedy career, realising that humour was his true passion.

Goyal is the sole stand-up comedian with a dedicated show titled Humorously Yours, produced by TVF (The Viral Fever). Besides his stand-up endeavours, he co-founded The Viral Fever (TVF), a digital entertainment channel offering a variety of comedic and entertainment programs. His wit shines through as he cleverly addresses current events, touching on a wide spectrum of topics, from Indian education to politics.

Advertisement

Among his memorable acts, Vipul Goyal’s humorous portrayal of Indian fathers at IIM, Indore, stands out. Another celebrated piece was his comedic tribute to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. While his comedic take on Indian deities resonated with many young viewers, it also stirred controversy due to perceived disrespect.

Drawing inspiration from Raju Srivastava, Vipul Goyal has found a role model for his comedic performances. His act on Indian trains served as a tribute to Srivastava.

Advertisement

Riding high on his fame, Goyal embarked on his inaugural official tour in late 2016 and through 2017.

Recognitions:

Goyal’s portfolio featured renowned corporate clients such as TATA Communications, Fractal Analytics, HDFC Ergo, Ferrero Rocher, and Cognizant, among other major industry players. Goyal was honoured to serve as a guest speaker at prestigious events such as TEDx talks, Ignite Talks, and Toastmasters Clubs, all of which hold significant recognition.

Recognised with the Institute Academic Award at IIT Bombay in August 2016 for exceptional academic accomplishments from 2015 to 2016.

Advertisement

Most popular videos:

The most popular video goes by the title Vipul Goyal on Modiji and Taxes. It was shared on August 1, 2017, and up to now, it has been viewed an impressive 8 million times.

Following closely is the second most-watched video, Indian Bikers | Stand Up Comedy by Vipul Goyal. This video, which was uploaded on May 9, 2019, has accumulated over 7.4 million views.

Advertisement

The third most viewed video carries the title BAHU ki SLEEVELESS & Indians on INTERNET | Stand up Comedy by Vipul Goyal." Shared on January 31, 2020, this video has captured the attention of more than 6.7 million viewers.

Also Read: Meet Gaurav Taneja Aka Flying Beast, Who is ‘Cruising’ on YouTube Without Auto-Pilot

Social media presence: