Meet Vir Das, Comedy And Controversy's Favourite Child

Vir Das, a prominent Indian stand-up comedian and actor, garnered recognition primarily for his acting prowess and comedic performances. Vir Das made his mark through numerous Bollywood movies such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Shaadi Ke Side Effects, among others. Additionally, his stand-up comedy videos frequently attract attention for quality content. With over 8,28,000 subscribers on YouTube and 1.3 million followers on Instagram, let’s find out more about this Indian actor and stand-up comedian.

Family:

Born on May 31, 1979, Vir Das hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. His parents are Ranu Das and Madhura Das. After being in a relationship for five years, Vir Das and Shivani Mathur tied the knot in October 2014.

Education

Born in India and raised in Nigeria, Vir later shifted to the United States to pursue his higher education. He completed his secondary and intermediate studies at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, Himachal, and Delhi Public School, Noida, upon returning to India. He continued his educational journey in the US, enrolling at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics. His theatre studies at this institution also paved the way for him to participate in the Stanislavsky Program offered by the Moscow Arts Theater.

Career:

Vir Das initiated his acting journey in 2007 with a minor role in Namaste London. Subsequently, he appeared in movies like Mumbai Salsa (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), and Badmaash Company (2010) and gained recognition for his role in the milestone film Delhi Belly (2011). This movie marked a turning point, garnering acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

His filmography expanded to include hits such as Go Goa Gone, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Revolver Rani, Mastizaade, Santa Banta, Raakh, and Shivaay. Vir Das’s TV appearances span popular shows like Mumbai Calling, Koffee With Karan, and his leading role in the Netflix series Hasmukh.

A prolific comedian, Vir Das ventured into the YouTube space in 2013, attracting both national and international audiences. His stand-up comedy achieved global recognition with performances in Netflix specials like Outside In, For India, Losing It, and Abroad Understanding. To date, he boasts an impressive record of 35 plays, 100 stand-up comedy gigs, 18 films, 8 TV shows, and 6 comedy specials. Additionally, he marked his American television debut with the show Whiskey Cavalier.

Most popular stand-up videos:

The most popular video posted on June 17 on his channel is titled Vir Das | Stand-Up Comedy | Indians are Racist-ish. This video has more than 10 million views.

The second most watched video, on the other hand, is “Vir Das | I COME FROM TWO INDIAS. Posted on November 15, 2021, the video has attained 6.4 million views so far.

“JOKES FOR WOKE AND OFFENDED PEOPLE | Vir Das | Stand-Up" is the third most watched video on his channel with more than 5.3 million views.

Controversies:

A video titled ‘I come from two Indias’ sparked debate after his performance at the John F. Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC. The six-minute video touched on India’s dual nature and ongoing issues, leading to accusations of insulting the country.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Vir Das shared a video where a senior citizen confronted him for allegedly not following COVID protocols. The incident drew mixed reactions on social media before eventually being resolved.

In an episode of ‘TenOnTen,’ Vir Das made inappropriate comments about gender pronouns and transgender individuals. The comedian faced backlash for his insensitivity, but he later apologised and took responsibility for his remarks.

Vir Das recounted an incident when a joke about former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam led to police involvement during a show in Delhi.

An FIR was filed against Vir Das and Sunny Leone when their movie Mastizaade allegedly depicted promoting condoms inappropriately within a temple setting.

A lawsuit aimed at restraining Netflix from airing the web series Hasmukh claimed it tarnished advocates’ reputations. The Delhi High Court declined to grant an interim stay on the show’s streaming.

Awards and Achievements