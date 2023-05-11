Meet Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2023 Winner - Isn't He Too Cute?

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has officially crowned their 2023 Best in Show winner, and it’s none other than a lovable pooch named Buddy Holly. The organisers of the prestigious dog show took to their official Instagram handle to share an emotional video of Buddy Holly being announced as the winner and receiving a well-deserved round of applause. As the video starts, you can feel the excitement in the air as the crowd eagerly awaits the announcement of the winner. And then, the moment arrives - Buddy Holly’s name is called out, and the crowd erupts into cheers and applause. The video captures the heartwarming scene of Buddy Holly’s handler hugging him tightly with tears of joy streaming down her face.

As the organisers explain in the video, Buddy Holly has made history by becoming the first-ever Petit Basset Griffon Vendeenis to win the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. This incredible achievement is a testament to Buddy Holly’s exceptional breed characteristics and his outstanding performance throughout the competition. If you haven’t already fallen in love with Buddy Holly, the video will surely do the trick. You can see his wagging tail and bright eyes, and let’s not forget his adorable floppy ears and scruffy fur, making him the ultimate doggo package.

Advertisement

Social media users jumped on the comment section to shower their love for Buddy Holly. Many remarked that he had been their favourite from the start. Others congratulated him and the human family of the canine. “I had him from the start! I’m no expert but he’s perfect. The carriage, the wagging tail, the smile… he crushed it! Congrats Buddy!" wrote an Instagram user.

“He is gorgeous! So happy for him and the owners," another user wrote.

Advertisement

Another comment read, “Congrats Buddy Holly! It was so great to meet you backstage! You’re a real beaut!"

If you want to witness the ultimate showcase of canine perfection look no further than The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show - America’s oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. Established in 1877, this iconic event features nearly 3,000 dogs from the U.S. and around the world, making it a pinnacle experience for any dog lover.

Advertisement

The annual dog show is a conformation competition for purebred dogs, while the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship allow dogs from all backgrounds to compete. And since 1948, The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been the longest nationally televised live dog show, captivating canine enthusiasts for over a century.

But The Westminster Kennel Club isn’t just about showcasing the best of the best in the dog world. Their mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs, celebrate the companionship of dogs, promote responsible dog ownership, and preserve dog breeds for generations to come.