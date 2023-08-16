Meet Zakir Khan, Who Revolutionised Indian Stand-up Comedy Scene With 'Hmm, Acha, Theek Hai'

A name that resonates with comedy for every young guy in India, Zakir Khan has revolutionised the Indian stand-up scene. He rose into stardom when he won Comedy Central’s “India’s Best Comedian" in 2012 and has never looked back. Khan is also known for his deep poetry, hilarious observations and deadpan humour. Although it was never smooth sailing for Zakir Khan, he was persistent in his journey to achieve fame.

Early Life

Born on August 20, 1987, to a family of classical musicians in Indore, Zakir Khan was the grandson of the Sarangi maestro ‘Ustad Moinuddin Khan’. He has a diploma in sitar. Coming from a very simple family background, Khan always stayed true to his roots and that can also be seen in his comedy sketches and poetry today.

Education

Zakir Khan studied in the St. Paul Higher Secondary School in Indore. He then continued his family tradition and learnt the sitar. He dropped out from college while he was pursuing Bachelors in Commerce. Zakir Khan has stated quite a few times that if he wouldn’t have been a comedian, he would have become a music teacher.

Career

The comedian moved to Delhi soon after to work in radio. Zakir Khan achieved fame in 2012, when he won Comedy Central’s “India’s Best Comedian" and became the face of the stand-up scene in the country. Khan’s sketches started gaining popularity with people using his punchlines in daily life. He began doing shows like “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare" and comedy specials such as “Haq Se Single" and “Kaksha Gyarvi".

YouTube and Social Media

Zakir Khan has over 7.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and over 5.4 million followers on his Instagram handle. He runs a series known as the “Farzi Mushaira" on his YouTube channel where celebrities can be seen engaging in poetry and comedy sketches. He frequently posts candid interview videos with various famous personalities.

Most Popular Videos

His comedy set pieces are very relatable to new age audiences. Zakir Khan’s most viewed video is his AIB Diwas routine titled “When I Met a Delhi Girl" with over 78 million views currently. His other famous videos are, “Life Mein Chahiye Izzat" with 35 million views, “Bahut Pighle Hain" with 21 million views, “Tum Husn Pari" with 19 million views and “Bhai Tumhara Superman" with 17 million views, just to name a few.

Brand of Comedy

Zakir Khan’s videos are based on new age relationships and are very relatable to younger audiences. His sketches target issues that are experienced daily by people. His phrases like “Sakht Launda" and “Yahan Mein Pighal Gaya" have garnered popularity and are often used by his fans.