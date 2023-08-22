Melbourne Landlord's Quirky Ad With Bizarre Rental Terms Leaves Internet Baffled

The quest for suitable accommodations during periods of higher education or job placements often leads individuals to seek rented houses in new cities. However, this pursuit is frequently marked by challenges in finding the right place that aligns with one’s requirements. While many rely on advertisements to guide their choices, a recent ad has caught widespread attention due to its eccentric rental policies.

A report from the Daily Star sheds light on an advertisement that has taken the internet by storm, evoking a mix of astonishment and incredulity. The landlord’s terms and conditions for potential tenants have raised eyebrows for their unconventional and borderline-absurd nature. The advertisement, originating from Melbourne, has stirred conversations around the world as it goes viral.

The advertised property offers a room for rent at a hefty price of $270, approximately Rs 22,438 per month in Indian currency. The justification for the steep rent lies in the property’s strategic proximity to transportation options and an array of complimentary amenities, including internet access. Posted within a Facebook housemate group, the ad specifically targets female tenants willing to share a room, with the stipulation that two individuals will inhabit the space.

Advertisement

Accompanying the rental cost and the image of the room, the ad showcases a photograph revealing two beds positioned side by side, divided only by a modest bedside table. While such an arrangement may seem unorthodox to some, it’s the subsequent conditions set forth by the landlord that have truly captured attention.