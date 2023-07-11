Men Scare Tiny Puppies, They Come Back With A Big Dog

On numerous occasions, street dogs find themselves in a position where they have to defend themselves against humans. For those who adore dogs, this particular video guarantees laughter. It depicts a scene where two puppies boldly approach two men strolling along the streets. The duo scares the puppies, leading them to briefly back away. Little did the men know, they were about to experience something unexpected and amusing shortly thereafter.

As the video begins, two men can be seen leisurely strolling along a road, while a pair of puppies approach them from the opposite direction. When the puppies approach and start barking, the men scare them away in a funny way and the little furry companions run off. Nevertheless, this was not the end of the story. After a few seconds, the brave pups return back and this time, accompanied by a bigger and more powerful dog. The situation changes dramatically, and it’s clear that the men can’t compete with the big dog. As a result, the men end up running away in a playful and amusing chase. Watch the hilarious video here:

Advertisement

The Figen shared the video on Twitter with an amusing caption, “Don’t underestimate anything, there is always something stronger than you! Made me laugh a lot!"

Since the video is uploaded, it has garnered more than 1.4 million views and the count is increasing only, gaining the attention of a wide audience. Moreover, the viewers also took the opportunity to comment on the video, sharing their thoughts and reactions to the video.

Advertisement

A user commented, “The two men turning around and running really made me laugh for a long time."

Another user sarcastically commented on what the two puppies might be thinking, mentioning, “We’re going to get our big brother. Then you’ll be sorry."

Advertisement

“Guess they didn’t expect those two little doggies having a big brother," wrote a third individual.