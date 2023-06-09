Messi Singh Dhoni: Textbook's Hilarious Display of MSD as Footballer Leaves Internet in Splits

It’s not uncommon for famous cricketers to make it into students’ textbooks, with their careers serving as a source of knowledge in schools. However, a recent snapshot of an unknown textbook showing MS Dhoni as a footballer has left the internet amused. While the legendary Indian cricketer has shown keen interest and skill in the game of football, this hilarious mistake in the textbook has caused netizens to burst out laughing.

The photo shared by @GemsOfCricket, which has now gone viral, features a row of three cricketers. The lineup begins with Gyanendra Malla, the former captain of the Nepal national team, followed by Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While Kohli is appropriately depicted as a cricketer, both Malla and Dhoni are mistakenly labelled as footballers. This blunder sparked a flood of hilarious reactions from cricket fans in the comment section.

One user humourously remarked, “Messi Singh Dhoni," combining the names of Lionel Messi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Another clever comment read, “Leoendar Singh Messi." A third user amusingly commented, “Book from parallel world," while the fourth one jokingly added, “If Dhoni were a footballer, India would have already played at least one FIFA (World Cup)."