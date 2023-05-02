Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Met Gala 2023: Cockroach 'Walking' Red Carpet Steals the Show, Becomes Internet Sensation

A cockroach became an unlikely sensation at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, only to be ultimately squished. Gone too soon.

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:10 IST

New York City

Cockroach becomes unlikely sensation at Met Gala 2023.
The Met Gala 2023 is a star-studded affair like every other year, with stars of the likes of Rihanna, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Pedro Pascal, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and more gracing the carpet. Amid all the fanfare and larger than life outfits on the showcase, a wildly unforeseen guest has stolen all the limelight. The best part is that they didn’t have to be invited or pay for a ticket to the extravaganza!

A cockroach was seen making its way to the red carpet in what is sure to be one of the most meme-worthy moments in Met Gala history- and there have been a lot of those already. As the bug was seen scuttling up the carpet, photographer Kevin Mazur became exceptionally invested in its walk, following after it with his camera like it was no less than an A-list celebrity.

“That cockroach was Girlbossing and you all know it," one Twitter user wrote. “You couldn’t get a better metaphor for the Met Gala even if you tried," wrote another. “This is how serious I take my job!" One Twitter user wrote, sharing a pic of the photographer enthusiastically clicking the cockroach.

The moment did not last long. You know what they say about huge celebrities burning out too soon. Variety reported with “deep sadness" that the bug- now dubbed as the Met Gala Cockroach all across the Internet- was stepped on. Gone too soon.

A serve? A metaphor? Maybe both.

first published: May 02, 2023, 11:04 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 11:10 IST
