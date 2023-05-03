Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Gave Emma Chamberlain an Interview Entirely by Meowing

Met Gala 2023 seems to have tipped its hat to quite a lot of wildlife out there. Doja Cat turned up as a cat, complete with facial prosthetics; Jared Leto came as a giant white cat and a (real) dog’s reaction to the outfit went viral; a cockroach made its red carpet debut, had photographs snapped, became an internet sensation and promptly got squished. However, Doja completely took the cake with her interview with Emma Chamberlain, wherein she answered exclusively in meows.

Emma asked Doja Cat who made her dress, what the inspiration was, what she was excited about at the Met Gala, if it was her first Met. Each time, the singer replied with meows and nothing else. As per a Hollywood Life report, Doja’s outfit was a tribute to the late Carl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette. The singer committed to the theme, if nothing else.

“Doja is so herself and goofball and I love that about her," one Twitter user wrote. “This literally the conversation I have with my cat when I’m home alone," another wrote. “My cat actually reacted to this video; came to me and rubbed herself all over my phone," said another user.

Doja Cat is clearly the definition of understanding the assignment.

