MI Fan Accidently Sends Beer Pic in Family Group, Hilarious Blunder Leaves Twitter ROFL

The IPL fever has provided us with countless instances of people expressing their support and celebrating their favorite teams in various ways. However, one Mumbai Indians (MI) fan experienced an amusing mishap that turned his enthusiasm into an unintended blunder. In a comical incident shared on Twitter by Saniya Dhawan, her brother, an ardent MI fan, mistakenly posted a picture of a limited-edition beer inspired by Mumbai Indians in their family WhatsApp group, causing him to land in hot water. The tweet gained traction on Twitter, with users finding humour in the fan’s unintentional misstep, resulting in a wave of laughter and amusement.

The WhatsApp conversation, which has now gained viral attention, showcases the sequence of events involving Ms. Dhawan’s brother, a passionate MI fan. In the chat, he posted a picture of a beer can with the enthusiastic caption, “Mumbai for the win… lessgooo," presumably watching Qualifier 2 against GT. Within two minutes, their father queries, “kyaa?" (What?), followed by their mother asking, “Tum beer peete ho?" (Do you drink beer?)"

When Ms. Dhawan personally inquired why her brother hadn’t deleted the beer picture from the group, he confessed that he mistakenly deleted it only for himself, rather than removing it for everyone, rendering his actions irreversible. This amusing WhatsApp exchange has since become a sensation across the internet, entertaining users far and wide.

With the caption exclaiming, “No way my brother sent this to the family group," the post has gained substantial traction, accumulating an impressive count of over 1.2 million views on Twitter since its upload.

The post generated a flurry of reactions from online users and IPL fans, who couldn’t resist chiming in on the comical situation. One user amusingly commented, “Non Alcoholic hai bolne bolo" (Say it’s non-alcoholic), injecting a touch of humour into the scenario. Another user playfully added, “Khtm tata bye bye" A third user empathetically shared, “Hahaha poor guy!! Been there done that :)"

Now, with the added blow of MI’s loss, one can only imagine the further embarrassment and teasing that awaits him!