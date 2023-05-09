MI vs RCB: Fans Engage in 'Meme' Battle on Twitter Ahead of the El-Clasico Clash in IPL 2023

It’s MI vs RCB match day today! The two highly competitive teams are set to face off in the 54th game of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides currently find themselves tied in the IPL points table, with 10 points each and this match holds significant importance for both teams as they strive to secure a spot in the playoffs.

As the El Clásico of the IPL draws near, social media has become the battleground for fans from both sides, engaging in a meme war to express their passion and rivalry. See how supporters are flooding the internet, utilising memes as their chosen ammunition to playfully taunt each other!

On the game front, Mumbai will be looking to bounce back from a recent loss against their arch-rivals, the Chennai Super Kings. As five-time champions, MI will be eager to make a strong comeback in their upcoming game. Rohit Sharma has been tasked with providing quick starts at the top of the batting order. While he has shown glimpses of success, his lack of consistency has put additional pressure on a relatively inexperienced batting line-up.

Meanwhile, Bangalore also suffered a defeat in their previous match against the Delhi Capitals. RCB’s formidable trio of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell has played a pivotal role in carrying the team’s batting burden throughout the tournament. As the spotlight turns to tonight’s match, it will be intriguing to see if these three dynamic batsmen can replicate their previous successes and make a significant impact on the game.

It’s surely going to be a high-stakes match today. In their first meeting of the IPL 2023 season, RCB convincingly defeated MI by 8 wickets. This sets the stage for an exciting rematch, as both teams will be determined to come out on top.

Till then, enjoy the meme battle!

