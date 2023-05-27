Trends :Mexico Volcano TimelapseUorfi JavedVirat KohliCSK VS GT MemeZero Shadow Day
Mid-Air Nightmare: Plane Shocks Passengers as Emergency Exit Door Flies Open | WATCH

Mid-Air Nightmare: Plane Shocks Passengers as Emergency Exit Door Flies Open | WATCH

Nine individuals were hospitalized due to difficulty breathing. Authorities apprehended a man in his 30s on suspicion of forcefully opening the door

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 00:28 IST

Seoul, South Korea

A grab from the Asiana Airlines plane incident. (Image Credit: Twitter)


An Asiana Airlines plane experienced an unexpected incident during landing in Daegu, South Korea, as an emergency exit door opened, causing distress among passengers.

Nine individuals were hospitalized due to difficulty breathing. Authorities apprehended a man in his 30s on suspicion of forcefully opening the door, The New York Times reported.

As per the report, the motive remains undisclosed.

The incident occurred when the plane, departing from Jeju Island, was approximately 700 feet above the ground and minutes away from landing.

The proximity to the ground resulted in a negligible difference in air pressure, enabling the door to be unlatched.

Crew members were unable to intervene as the nearest flight attendant was too far away, and all individuals on board are required to fasten their seat belts during landing.

Fortunately, the plane landed safely with no significant injuries reported among the 194 passengers and six crew members, according to NYT.

However, twelve individuals, all aged between 11 and 16, experienced hyperventilation, and nine of them were transported to nearby hospitals, according to a spokesperson from the Daegu Fire and Safety Department.

first published: May 27, 2023, 00:28 IST
last updated: May 27, 2023, 00:28 IST
