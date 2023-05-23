Mike O'Hearn Is The New Internet Sensation; Here’s Why

If you’ve been scrolling social media daily, chances are you’ve stumbled upon the clips of the viral sensation, Mike O’Hearn. With over 1 billion views, Mike’s quirky and meme-worthy content has become a true sensation on social media. His clips have spread like wildfire, capturing the curiosity of viewers worldwide. In these snippets, Mike effortlessly captures your attention, whether he’s staring directly at the camera, striking a pose, lifting weights or most notably, graciously riding a horse shirtless, while the iconic beats of Haddaway’s 1993 track What Is Love plays in the background.

Mike was already a well-known personality, admired for his impressive physique and modelling career. However, the explosive rise in popularity has made him a household name, all thanks to the power of social media. Not only did a government organisation adopt his meme template, but even the iconic Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger joined in on the trend by creating his own version of the O’Hearn meme.

Although the early versions of Mike O’Hearn’s memes emerged on TikTok this year in March, created by various anonymous accounts, but the true origin still remains a mystery, even to the man himself.

In a video shared on Twitter, Mike expressed his amusement and genuine confusion, stating, “These memes are hilarious, I’m dying, you guys keep this stuff up, I don’t know where it started but it has taken over."

Mike has posted several videos of himself with a slowed-down version of 1993 hit ‘What is Love’ in the background.

Despite his skyrocketing popularity through memes, Mike O’Hearn remains dedicated to his fitness and modelling career.

In one of his recent videos, he passionately discusses about his fitness products and training routines. However, what’s interesting is the continued presence of the “Baby don’t hurt me" catchphrase in the comments section from social media users.

Mike O’Hearn’s videos, which used to struggle earlier, now easily garner over a million views per post, thanks to his viral status. Making the best use of the opportunity, Mike is cleverly taking advantage of his newfound fame by offering ‘Baby Don’t Hearn Me’ t-shirts for sale.