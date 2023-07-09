Misbah-ul-Haq With Dua Lipa? Viral Instagram Pic of Singer Has Pakistan Fans Puzzled

Pop star Dua Lipa has created a stir online after she posted an image with her boyfriend. However, many mistook her boyfriend for former cricketer and head coach of Pakistan team Misbah-ul-Haq. Taking to Twitter many shared images from Dua Lipa’s Instagram handle and mentioned the uncanny resemblance between Misbah and her boyfriend. In reality, the man is French director Romain Garvas. She posted a series of photos on Instagram, accompanied by a caption that translates to “Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart."

In the image, both of them can be seen wearing black outfits as Romain holds her with his hand around her shoulder. There is no doubt about the fact as to how good the couple looks together. What comes as amusing is how many people mistook him for Misbah.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras were spotted leaving a party together in London. There were already rumors of romance coming in and just when the intrigue reached its peak, they made another appearance together at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week.