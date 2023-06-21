Missing Titanic Submarine May Have Used A Cheap Game Controller; Internet In Shock

A submersible vessel that was exploring the Titan wreckage has gone missing since June 18. While a rescue operation has kick-started to locate the submarine with five people on board, a shocking revelation about the vessel has left the internet in a massive state of shock. It is suggested that a video game controller was used to pilot the underwater ship touring the resting place of Titanic which lies about 12,500 feet below the surface. Notably, it is also claimed many pieces of equipment including vehicles used by the US military are generally controlled by a standard video game controller that people can easily buy off the shelf of a store.

“The device used to steer the missing submarine near the Titanic was a $29.99 (Rs 2461) gaming controller," claims a tweet.

A subsequent video taken from a CBS segment shows how the guests touring in the submersible vessel are asked to sign an acknowledgement form that states it is an “experimental submersible vessel that has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body."

Another tweet highlighted by The Independent claims that the device was not specifically steered by an Xbox game controller or a PlayStation controller but a Logitech F710 Wireless PC Gamepad.

The shocking revelation isn’t going down well with social media users leaving many to question the usage of the technology. A user commented, “Is this a joke cuz I really don’t know"

Another wondered, “How the hell has the human species made it this far."

One more added, “It costs 250k for a ticket and the most important piece of technology costs them less than the price of a PS5 controller. Wow."

Meanwhile, a user stated, “Now we know why it happened."

The information about the controller was initially reported by CBS Sunday morning in December 2022, wherein OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush explained the features of the submarine. “We run the whole thing with this game controller," he said showing the device. Interviewer David Pogue seemed quite shocked upon receiving the information. “Come on," he replied while putting a palm over his face. Elsewhere in the clip, the CEO displayed other components of the underwater vehicle.