Mohammad Rafiq Qadri, The Movie Buff Who Has Been Collecting Posters For 43 Years

Mohammad Rafiq Qadri, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, is a passionate Hindi film enthusiast who has dedicated the last 40 years of his life to collecting movie posters. His collection spans from 1950 to 2013 and includes over two thousand films.

Each year, Qadri organises an exhibition in Bikaner, showcasing these posters to introduce the city’s residents, especially the younger generation, to the world of classic cinema. This tradition began in 2013, coinciding with the centennial celebration of Indian cinema.

Qadri has been involved in music and cinema from a young age. When it comes to movies, he still regularly visits theatres to watch newly released films. As for his collection of posters, he developed a passion for it during his childhood. It all began when he managed to obtain a promotional poster for a movie and stuck it in his cupboard. He would admire it every day, sparking his interest in collecting posters. Since then, he has continued to gather posters from all subsequent films.