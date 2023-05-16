Mohammad Siraj's Framed Picture With Virat Kohli in His Hyderabad House Truly Defines Their Bond

In a heartwarming incident, the strong bond between Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj has once again come to light. Just a day after reminiscing about the best gift Kohli had given Siraj years ago, the RCB teammates visited Siraj’s newly built home in Hyderabad. A viral picture circulating on the internet showcases a framed photograph of Siraj and Kohli adorning the wall of his home. This poignant image, indeed, speaks volumes about the immense value Siraj places on his relationship with Kohli.

The official Twitter account of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently shared a series of images featuring their players visiting Mohammad Siraj’s residence for a delightful biryani party. Among the various snapshots that gave a wonderful glimpse into Siraj’s beautiful house, one image stood out prominently.

In this particular photograph, a framed picture of Siraj and Virat Kohli celebrating a wicket during an ODI match could be seen adorning the wall. The joy and camaraderie between the two players were evident in the captured moment, reflecting the deep bond they share. What made this image even more captivating was the presence of another picture in the frame—a snapshot from India’s memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph. Alongside it, Siraj had adorned his shelves with precious cricket memorabilia, representing the invaluable gems he had earned through his remarkable performances.

Check Out the Viral Pic Below:

During a heartfelt episode of Breakfast with Champions, Siraj shared a heartwarming anecdote about his first house and a special invitation extended to his teammates, including Virat Kohli. With a touch of excitement in his voice, Siraj recounted the moment, saying, “I asked Virat Bhaiya that I’m hosting a dinner at my house. Will you come?" To his disappointment, Kohli regretfully declined, citing a stiff back as the reason for his inability to attend.

Little did Siraj know that an extraordinary surprise awaited him. “As soon as I opened the door, Virat Bhai was right there. I ran and hugged him," Siraj exclaimed, reliving the overwhelming rush of emotions that swept over him in that instant.

Watch Mohammad Siraj’s ‘Breakfast With Champions’ Episode:

Through the test of time, from that moment to the present day, it is evident that Siraj’s admiration for his idol, Kohli, remains unchanged!