Mohammed Siraj's Aggressive Show Against Phil Salt in RCB vs DC Gets Thumbs Down from IPL Fans

Mohammed Siraj grabbed eyeballs after heated exchange with DC opener Phil Salt in RCB match. Social media users roast him for unnecessary aggression on field.

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:22 IST

Mohammed Siraj's Aggressive Show Against Phil Salt in RCB vs DC Gets Thumbs Down from IPL Fans (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mohammed Siraj, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer, found himself in a bit of a pickle during their thrilling match against the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was a clash filled with fiery moments and some unforgettable drama.

In the midst of the powerplay, when tensions were running high, DC’s wicketkeeper-batter, Phil Salt, decided to unleash his batting prowess. With sheer determination, Salt hammered Siraj for three consecutive boundaries, and two of them even soared over the boundary ropes. It was an impressive display of batting skill that left Siraj a tad bit frustrated. Unable to contain his emotions, Siraj couldn’t help but let his fiery spirit take over. He boldly marched towards Salt and didn’t hold back in expressing his discontent.

Even the ever-so-calm DC captain, David Warner, attempted to play the role of a peacemaker. However, he vented his frustrations toward Warner as well, leaving no one untouched by his fiery demeanor. This incident sparked a backlash from social media users, who found Siraj’s on-field outburst unnecessary and uncalled for. They took to roasting the bowler for his fiery behavior, which they felt was unbecoming of an athlete.

However, in a delightful turn of events, the tension between Siraj and Salt quickly dissipated, proving the adage “all’s well that ends well". Despite their heated on-field exchange, both players exhibited true sportsmanship and left the altercation behind them. The moment of reconciliation came during the post-match handshake, where Siraj surprised everyone by embracing Salt in a warm hug.

Salt’s sensational 87 off just 45 balls played a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals’ victory on the memorable Saturday.

last updated: May 07, 2023, 11:22 IST
