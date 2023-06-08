Mom And Her 6 Daughters Turn Heads At Family Dinner; Here's The Catch

This mom and sisters squad has become the epitome of womanhood celebration in Texas, US. It all began when the family members decided to introduce a brand-new annual tradition including the mom, her four daughters, and two of her daughters-in-law. The tradition entails the squad going on a fancy dinner, but what’s attention-worthy is that they make an appearance for the outing in their most expressive dresses - their wedding gowns. Just weeks ago the septet took to the streets of Texas, leaving onlookers quite intrigued.

Footage of the outing was also uploaded on Instagram by one of the family members. “We decided that the most expensive dresses we owned deserved to be worn & enjoyed for more than just one day in our lives. We’ve decided to make this a yearly tradition," the woman expressed in her caption. The clip feature visuals of the squad enjoying a lavish dinner at a local restaurant. Some of them were also accompanied by their toddler kids.

Before stepping out, the entire group met at a single location to help each other doll up, “We met together before the dinner to tape each other into our dresses," she wrote. The squad is recommending people try their tradition which they dubbed, “Absolutely so fun." Watching seven brides wandering in the streets caused quite a stir among other customers who were dining at the same restaurant. While talking about the responses received by passersby, the woman added, “Well, we were recorded on phones, complimented, asked what the occasion was & asked to be taken photos with. Can’t say we didn’t enjoy the attention." Watch the video here:

With over five million views, social media users are hailing the video as “Gold." From sweet reactions to adorable compliments, the comment section of the post has been flooded with positive reception from people. A user wrote, “First of all, this is so cute! What a pure and sweet tradition to have together! Second, genuinely try to figure out who is the mom cause you all look like the fountain of youth!"