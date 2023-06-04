Mom Celebrates Daughter’s 76% in Boards And Twitter Says That is The Support We All Need

It is very important to have support from our parents in all the things that we do, especially when it comes to education. Yes, marks are important but what is even more important is the support from our parents. Elaborating on the same, a heartwarming story of a mother celebrating her child’s average score in exams has caught our attention on Twitter.

A Twitter user,’rercury in metrograde’, posted an incident of how a woman happily shared her daughter’s Class 10th board result online. As per the tweet, the daughter scored 76 per cent in the exams."saw this one aunty posting her daughters 10th boards result which is 76% and she’s celebrating her so much, like that’s exactly the kind of support parents should give," wrote a Twitter user.

This sparked discussion on Twitter and people started recalling their own stories. Here, have a look at the viral tweet:

“Bro our neighbours even sent meethai on their son’s 55℅ result in matric, celebrating that at least He passed," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I remember my parents being stressed before my board results came out, but they handled it pretty well I’d say.Dad would often come into my room and tell me not to worry, things would be okay, & even if it’s not a high score - it’s fine we’ll figure it out."

What do you think?