Trends :SRKGolgappa On WheelSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Mom Takes Help Of Facebook To Celebrate Daughter's Birthday; Find Out How

Mom Takes Help Of Facebook To Celebrate Daughter's Birthday; Find Out How

In a heartwarming turn of events, a community came together to make a little girl's birthday unforgettable.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 17:23 IST

Delhi, India

The party venue buzzed with people, sheer delight and happiness.(Credits: Instagram)
The party venue buzzed with people, sheer delight and happiness.(Credits: Instagram)

Celebrating birthdays is a special time filled with excitement and anticipation. It’s a day when we gather with loved ones, indulge in delicious treats, and create lasting memories. Yet there can be a slight disappointment when someone important to us doesn’t attend the festivities. The absence of a close friend or family member can cast a shadow over the celebration, leaving us feeling a mix of sadness and longing. However, one mother found a unique way to spare her daughter from experiencing such sorrow.

Lex Fitzgerald went the extra mile to create a memorable birthday experience for her 5-year-old daughter. Excitement filled the air as she invited a group of friends to join in the celebration. The anticipation turned into disappointment as the day arrived and none of the expected guests showed up, despite receiving RSVPs from only 30% of them. Undeterred, Lex’s determination to bring joy to her daughter’s face led her to think outside the box and come up with an innovative solution.

Advertisement

Reaching out to a nearby Facebook group, Lex shared a heartfelt message, inviting anyone free to join in the celebration. The reaction was truly remarkable. Countless families, along with a multitude of children, eagerly gathered to celebrate the girl’s birthday. The restaurant chosen as the party venue buzzed with an ambience filled with sheer delight and happiness.

Have a look at the video documenting the entire incident:

The caption reads, “The response was life-changing. Within MINUTES families were showing up ready to share the day with Willa. We went from not a single person at her birthday table to not a single table open at hatcreekburgers."

Advertisement

“The entire restaurant was packed with families who refused to let my daughter celebrate alone," she added.

In the end, Lex expressed her gratitude by saying, “I just want to say thank you to all of the people who came today to be with us. You not only showed up for my little girl, but for me as well. You picked me up and encouraged me forward when I felt like I had failed as a mom. Thank you."

Advertisement

Netizens were astounded by the heartwarming gesture of the entire community coming together to celebrate the girl’s birthday and bring her joy. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions that poured in from people online:

top videos
  • Parineeti Chats With Paps | Upasana Posts Pic With Ram Charan, Daughter | Karan, Drisha On Honeymoon
  • Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan Get A Colourful Welcome As They Promote SatyaPrem Ki Katha In Jaipur
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE

    • One user commented, “It was sooooo beautiful to see so many people show up today!!!!!! I seriously felt my heart swell with such gratitude as no one knew each but just showed up to celebrate Willa and they kept walking through the door!! Well done Lex! You made it happen!"

    “Oh my gosh Lex!! If I lived closer I would have shown up in a sec!! So glad that people were able to rally for her, Happy Birthday sweet Willa and Scout!!," said another.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 24, 2023, 17:07 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 17:23 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App