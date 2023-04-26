Money Heist Fever: Bride’s Brother Gives Unique Twist To 'Joota Chupai' Ritual

“Joota chupai" ceremony makes for one of the funniest aspects of weddings but this Pakistani bride took it to a whole different level. For those unaware, the tradition entails the bride and groom’s squad playing mischievous roles. The ultimate goal is to steal the groom’s shoes when he makes his way to the mandap. The siblings and relatives involved have to be discreet during the loot and the main objective remains to gain money from the groom when he needs his shoes back. The groom can negotiate to lessen the demand but cannot avoid paying up. Now, this Pakistani bride gave a creative Money Heist twist to the tradition.

In a viral post, the bride explained she did not want anything to be simple at her wedding. To achieve that she came up with the “joota heist" idea along with her sister. They asked their brother to wear the red robber costume from the hit show Money Heist including their signature face mask. The bride revealed that every guest at the wedding ended up loving the segment.

The clip of the “Joota Chupai" ritual features their brother holding the groom’s shoes as he makes his way to the dance floor. Holding the footwear in his hands, the brother playfully grooves alongside other relatives. “Bella ciao to the joota. I didn’t want anything to be simple on my shaadi! So me and my sister came up with the joota heist idea, told our brother to grab a money heist costume from Amazon and my cousin rehearsed the entire thing! To say, everyone at the wedding enjoyed this segment the most," the bride captioned the video. She also thanked her brother for being a “great joota chor" and a good sport to don the costume. Watch the video here:

With over 2.7 million views, the special twist has impressed multiple Money Heist lovers on social media. A user commented, “It looks so fun and a unique type of joota chupayi." Another added, “Totally loving the idea." One more joined, “Haha so fun." Meanwhile, a user hailed it as, “Best joota chupai."

Featuring Alvaro Morte as the Professor in the main lead, Money Heist chronicles the thrilling story of eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves inside a prominent bank in Spain. A criminal mastermind manipulates the police from the outside to carry out the biggest heist ever.

