Monkey Drinks Cold Drink Without Leaving a Single Drop in Bottle, Amusing Incident Goes Viral

Monkeys have been at the forefront of performing comical and impolite acts that delight bystanders and serve as stress relievers for workaholics. The saying “money makes many things" can also be interpreted as “money makes monkey things" in sarcastic fashion. Thus, there is a close relationship between humans and primates, albeit some philosophers have questioned whether it is man who imitates monkeys or the other way around. However, one monkey in Rayadurgam mandal of Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, has made an attempt to dispel the confusion by sipping a refreshing beverage in a manner similar to that of the normal person.

A local shot a video of the incident on their phone and posted it on social media, where it quickly gained popularity. In the video the monkey took the cool drink bottle kept outside of a house and started drinking the drink without taking a break.

The monkey relaxedly sat in a calm position, surveyed its surroundings, and then started to enjoy the drink as a typical human would. It’s possible that the drink’s flavour draws the monkey in, and thus causes it to finish the drink without drinking the entire bottle. Perhaps the monkey is aware of the adage, “The last drop is the sweet drop," which explains why it completed the drink without leaving a single drop in the bottle. An intelligent creature won’t waste a drink without spilling a few drips onto the ground while consuming it.

In an unrelated story, an old video featuring a monkey inside the metro has taken the internet by storm. Yes—a monkey riding the Delhi Metro like a pro. The video, which has been circulating on Instagram, has sparked amusement and intrigue among viewers, once again.

The clip starts with the monkey perched on the back of an elderly man, undoubtedly giving him quite the surprise. Seizing the moment, the monkey jumps from the man’s back to the seat and continues its escapades. A police officer enters the frame, attempting to apprehend the monkey. Laughter echoes in the background as amused passengers witness this unexpected, yet undeniably hilarious encounter. One person even instructs fellow commuters not to run, as it might scare the monkey even more.

As expected, the video has become an internet sensation, racking up over 51,000 views. While many viewers have taken the incident in good humour, some expressed concern. One user wrote, “He seems more scared than the people around; he must have entered by mistake and is now wondering how to get out. Poor soul."