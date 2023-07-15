Monkey Menace Keeps Advocates On Their Toes In UP

The cases of monkey menace have been rapidly increasing in the country every day. In Uttar Pradesh’s Haidergarh Tehsil (BaraBanki district), lawyers are working around the clock; while monkeys have been causing trouble throughout the day. It is worth noting that the tehsil office is also the home to many monkeys in the region. The monkey menace in this premise has increased on such levels that it has been creating an issue for both the common people and officials. Advocate Nitin Pratap Singh said in an interview that monkeys often steal stamps, files, important documents and pens from their desks and leave them on the trees.

He also shared that the monkeys break the windows of their cars. President of Tehsil Bar Association, Yashkaran Tiwari, told News18 Hindi that to reduce the monkey menace in the premises, they have added grills in the new building; so that the monkeys won’t be able to enter the building and the belonging of the advocates won’t be stolen by the monkeys.

Upendra Singh Rawat, Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) and Member of Parliament (MP), recently visited the office to lay the foundation stone of the advocate’s building at the premises. MP Rawat is providing Rs 15 lakh from his MP fund for the project. He was surprised by the troubling activities of the monkeys. Not only this, but the tehsil also has sanitation and hygiene problems, as the place doesn’t have a proper facility of toilets.