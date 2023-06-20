'Monsoon Is Here': Bengaluru Welcomes Rainy Season With Open Arms

The monsoon season has arrived in Bengaluru, bringing relief from the heat of the summer season. Not only that, it has transformed the city into a picturesque landscape. As the rain showers drench the streets and rejuvenate the surroundings, residents of Bengaluru found themselves capturing the beauty of the season. They also took the time to share their moments on Twitter. From mesmerizing rain-soaked streets to lush greenery glistening in the downpour, the microblogging platform is flooded with snapshots and videos showcasing the city’s monsoon charm. Bengaluru, known for its pleasant climate throughout the year, experiences a significant shift in the atmosphere during the monsoon season.

Twitter has become the virtual gallery of some of the most wonderful shots of Bengaluru. A Twitter user captured the streets of the city, possibly on the way to their office. The grey skies captured in the snap are all you need to see to know that monsoon is indeed here. The tweet along with it read, “‘It’s raining cats and dogs’ at Bangalore. Morning 9 am looking like evening 7 pm!"

Advertisement

Another user captured the dense clouds in the sky and wrote, “10 am in Bangalore during monsoon."

This astonishing shot of the cityscape is too amazing to miss. The user who shared this mesmerising snap also tweeted, “Planned to explore Nilgiris during the Monsoon season, but changed my mind after witnessing today’s Bengaluru Rains."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for one user the monsoon was all about enjoying it from the comfort of their home. Capturing the pitter-patter of the rain from their balcony, the user showed the surrounding area. Everything in sight looked pristine while drenched in showers. “Finally, Monsoon 2023 in Bengaluru… Bangalore rains," the user wrote.

Advertisement

Check out some more captures right here: