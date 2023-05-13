'More Like Heat Tsunami': Hilarious Heatwave Memes Take Over Twitter

As the scorching heat continues to wreak havoc across several parts of India, the meteorological department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings, leaving citizens on high alert. With the temperature predicted to rise even further in the coming days, people are taking to social media to find some respite from the heat by sharing humorous memes and jokes. Amidst the grim reality of the heatwave, these amusing posts have provided a much-needed dose of laughter and relief to netizens, who are finding creative ways to beat the heat.

From using movie scenes to quirky puns, users have gone all out to express their uneasiness and discomfort. Here, we have hand-picked a few memes that are sure to leave you in splits.

Heatwave memes:

Remember Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Om Shanti Om scene when he tries to save his ladylove Shanti from the fire? A Twitterati used that still from the movie with a hilarious caption, “Heatwave? More like a heat tsunami."

Another used a funny Rajinikanth scene to express their frustration.

A video emerging from Ahmedabad features a woman making Dosa but not on the pan. She pours the batter on top of a two-wheeler parked outside her house to demonstrate the extreme weather condition in an amusing way. “Hot. Hot. Ahmedabad. This is the best way to show how useful scorching Summer heat is. New age Dosa," the user captioned the video.

One user shared what humans might wish to say to the Sun God “Aap toh ekdum khazana hi kholdiye (You have opened the treasure box suddenly.)"

A Twitterati used photo of a burning man to describe, “How it feels like going out these days."

Meanwhile, another joked, “The weather is so hot that even if I receive an email stating “Warm Regards" I feel irritated!"

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Konkon, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are among the regions that are likely to face heatwave conditions between May 12 to May 14. Meanwhile, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience similar conditions between May 14 to May 16, a report in Live Mint stated. IMD has issued a yellow warning for severe heat in Saurashtra and Kutch till May 13. During humid and high temperatures, it is advised to drink plenty of fluids including water and fruit juices. Moreover, seek immediate medical attention on feeling dizzy, nausea or headache.