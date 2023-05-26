'More Please': Priceless Reaction Of US Toddler Enjoying Dal Tadka And Rice

The desi internet has fallen in love with the priceless reaction of this US toddler enjoying some delicious Indian cuisine. Little Sophie was at a restaurant in New York with her parents when she hogged up Papadum, a fried cracker-like appetizer. “More please," said the little munchkin upon loving the taste. Next on the menu was some flavoursome Paani puri, unfortunately, Sophie ended up dropping her share. The oops moment was followed by the toddler enjoying a bowl full of rice and dal tadka, a nutritious staple Indian combo that wasn’t spicy yet equally scrumptious.

Sophie used a tiny spoon to devour small morsels of the rice from the bowl. What also made it to her favourite list was the buttery naan, an Indian bread. In the two-part reaction series, the little munchkin was seen adding chutney to her food, while also dipping small pieces of delectable naan in the bowl before hogging it up. If the video is anything to go by, Sophie seemed excited to try out some new dishes and her reaction is proof that she loved it all.

Elsewhere in the video, here parents also enjoyed channa masala and lasun gobi that were ordered for their table. So happy when she says ‘more please’ stated Sophie’s mother before adding, “My favourite food was the Lassuni Gobi, but it was too spicy for Sophia. She loved the Dal and Naan."

“I’ll have to teach her how to say ‘check, please’," quipped Sophie’s mother while sharing a subsequent reaction video.

A barrage of social media users are impressed by the way how Sophie has begun to eat so well. While some highlighted the nutritious value of dal rice, many have begun to hail her as a certified foodie. A user commented, “So good to see this! Indian food is such a balanced diet! Complete nutrition for your child." Another agreed, “All Indian kids always eat Dal rice it’s like a comfort food. So happy the little one enjoy it." An Indian user said, “Wow as an Indian loved watching her eat and enjoy the Indian food."

A user joked, “Awww such a cutie! And a certified foodie," another agreed, “Checks out the vibe. We may be looking at a future restaurant critic here. Go for it, Sophia!"

The little munchkin’s adorable video has been viewed by over a lakh viewers on Instagram.