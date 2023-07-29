Mother-daughter Duo And Ex-Brit Olympian To Go To Space On Virgin Galactic

A unique history is about to be created when a mother and daughter will be together in outer space for the first time ever. This is scheduled to happen next month on August 10, and preparations for it are nearly complete. In total, three people will travel to space on the second commercial flight of Virgin Galactic.

Usually, going into space is a dream, but the University of Aberdeen is making it a reality for the people. Mother and daughter, Keshia Shahaf and Anastacia Meyer are among the three people who will be going to space on a Virgin Galactic flight. These individuals were selected in a lucky draw where they won tickets for the trip. The third person accompanying 18-year-old Anastacia and her mother is British Olympian John Goodwin, who is 80 years old.

According to reports, after a 90-minute journey, all three passengers will experience weightlessness, and from that point on, they will be able to see the Earth. This flight raises money as a non-profit group for “Space for Humanity" and is designed to send ordinary people into space to gain a grand perspective on the challenges the Earth is facing.