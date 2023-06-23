Mother's Love: Viral Video Shows Giraffe Chasing Off Hyena To Protect Calf

A mother’s instincts are unparalleled when it comes to protecting her children. Whether it is humans or animals, mothers can go to any lengths to make sure their children are safe and sound. This video has captured the strength of maternal love and has taken the internet by storm.

In the viral footage, a majestic giraffe stands tall and proud behind her calf. You can also see her dedication to safeguarding her offspring. As the scene unfolds, a hyena stealthily approaches the vulnerable duo. In most cases, this could have ended badly, given that hyenas are carnivorous creatures. Sensing the imminent danger, the mother giraffe swiftly springs into action. With a swift and forceful movement, she stomps towards the intruder, unleashing her protective instincts. Startled by the display of defence, the hyena has no choice but to retreat hastily.

The video was shared on Twitter with the tweet, “Mother giraffe protects her baby from a hyena." It has struck a chord with online audiences. After all, no one could deny the power of a mother’s love.

Check it out here:

The tweet has been abuzz with comments applauding the innate instinct and fierce devotion displayed by the giraffe in ensuring her calf’s safety. Many shared how animals other than Giraffes can also turn aggressive when their young ones are threatened. Others talked about the nature of giraffes themselves. Some even recounted incidents where they had seen this play out. “I have seen deer behave in this manner when their young are perceived to be in danger," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “I found out Giraffes can be very dangerous when threatened. Down right aggressive. In San Diego Wildlife Sanctuary a Giraffe hurt a Rhino pretty badly when it went after her baby. Mothers in any situation will depend heavily their children aggressively. That’s momma’s job."