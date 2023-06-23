Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Move Over Bananas, It's Golgappa Time For This Monkey

Move Over Bananas, It's Golgappa Time For This Monkey

Not just humans who relish this sweet, tangy delicacy, the animals have joined in too.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 19:14 IST

Delhi, India

Golgappas are everyone's favourite. (Credits: Twitter/@GawaiGajanan)
Golgappa, panipuri, pani batasha, or puchka- call it whatever, but this Indian snack, with its wide range of spicy, sweet, and curd-filled variations, holds a special place in people’s hearts. Surprisingly, it’s not just humans who relish this mouthwatering delicacy; the animals have joined in too! A recent viral video is making rounds on the Internet showing a langur enjoying golgappas.

While social media often features mischievous videos of monkeys and langurs, this particular video has gained significant attention. It serves as a delightful reminder of how even our animal friends appreciate its irresistible taste.

A widely circulated video on social media, including Twitter, showed a langur comfortably sitting on a thela (food cart) where a vendor was serving pani puris. In a friendly manner, the animal relished the pani puri just like humans do, attracting a crowd of amused onlookers.

The video was filmed in Dayanand Chowk, located in Gujarat’s Tankara district, and shared on Twitter by Gawai Gajanan. His caption read, “A video featuring a monkey eating pani puri from Dayanand Chowk in Gujarat’s Tankara has gone viral on social media."

Watch the video here:

There is no doubt that monkey videos are absolutely hilarious. Recently, a viral clip was tweeted on May 10 where a monkey was seen sitting on a rooftop. As a man approaches, he presents the primate with a half-eaten banana. However, to everyone’s surprise, the monkey defies expectations by delivering a disapproving side-eye glance without even reaching for the fruit. This comical expression left social media users in stitches, adding another fun addition to the world of amusing monkey videos.

Watch:

    • The video made rounds on the internet with 288.5K views.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 18:40 IST
