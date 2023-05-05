Move Over Bollywood Singers And Listen To This Delhi Cop's Pyar Deewana Hota Hai

Step aside, Indian Idol! The latest singing sensation is none other than Delhi Police officer Rajat Rathor. In a viral video that has taken social media by storm, the cop showcases his musical prowess by crooning the iconic Bollywood song Pyar Deewana Hota Hai by legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar. This song is from the classic film Kati Patang. Accompanied by two of his fellow policemen, Rajat Rathor mesmerises the audience with his melodious voice while skillfully playing musical instruments. The performance was captured during aa function and has left the Internet awestruck by the officer’s unique talents. With his impressive singing skills, Rajat has proven that he’s not just a law enforcer but also a gifted musician. The video shared on social media was accompanied by overlay text that read, “POV: Retro songs hit you hard."

The soulful voice of the Delhi Police officer has taken social media by storm. His rendition of the timeless Bollywood song has collected over 8000 likes since being shared.

The officer’s mellifluous voice has struck a chord with people, who are unable to get enough of his soothing singing. Reacting to the clip, a user commented, “Your voice is the gateway to the heart."

Another one wrote, “This is so peaceful."

A comment highlighted the charm of the song and his voice, saying, “Apka itna acha ganna sunke too chor bhi khud pe khud apke paas aajayaga gaana sunne ke liye (After listening to your excellent song, even a thief would come to you voluntarily to listen to your music)."

One social media user accurately predicted the viral success of the video, stating “This reel is going to go viral for sure."

Another user expressed their admiration for the officer’s singing talent and commented, “Your voice makes us deewana."

Rajat Rathor has shared several videos on social media showcasing his diverse range of musical skills. From Arijit Singh’s soulful rendition Phir Mohabbat to peppy tracks like Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Aabaad Barbaad, and Roke Na Ruke Naina has left the online community in awe of his versatility and passion for music. His impressive vocal range and musical abilities have garnered immense appreciation and admiration from people online.

One of Rajat Rathor’s videos, in which he was singing the song Tera Yaar Hoon Main caught the attention of actor Kartik Aaryan, who was so impressed with the performance that he re-shared the clip on his own social media account.

The inspiring video of Delhi Police officer Rajat Rathor showcases that hidden talents can often surprise us, even from those in uniform.

