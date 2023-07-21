MP Police Baffled As Man Arrives At With Two Bags Of Coins As Alimony

In the bustling city of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, an unusual and perplexing incident took place that left the police scratching their heads. The police are usually tasked with apprehending criminals and curbing crime, but this time, they found themselves facing a peculiar situation involving coins.

The story begins with a sweet shop owner in the city whose relationship with his wife had deteriorated over time. Matters took a serious turn, and the issues between the couple escalated to the family court. The court, after carefully considering the circumstances, ruled that the sweet shop operator must pay Rs 5,000 per month as alimony to his wife.

Despite the court’s order, the husband failed to comply with the ruling, neglecting to make the alimony payments for eight consecutive months. Frustrated by her husband’s disregard for the court’s decision, the wife sought recourse and approached the court once again. This time, the court instructed the police to intervene and enforce the maintenance charge, thereby collecting the owed amount from the husband on behalf of his wife.

Upon receiving the court’s directive, the police approached the sweet shop owner to request the payment of the maintenance charge. The man hesitated initially but when the pressure mounted, he eventually decided to comply. Rather than making a standard payment through conventional means, he showed up at the police station with two bags filled to the brim with coins.

The sight that greeted the police was unexpected, as they found themselves staring at a mound of coins. To ascertain the exact amount brought by the man, the police had to tackle the arduous task of counting the coins right there in the police station itself. The daunting endeavour proved to be a significant challenge, consuming a considerable amount of time and effort.