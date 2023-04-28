MP Police Save Pregnant Woman, Newborn Child After She Goes Into Labour On E-Rickshaw

Station Incharge Kuldeep Yadav and his team posted in Sarwai village, Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh have saved the life of a woman and her newborn child. According to News18 Local, the woman was a member of Phool Singh Yadav’s family in the village Khamin Kheda, Gaurihar tehsil, Chhatarpur district. Yadav and his family were taking the woman to Sarwai Prathmik Swasthya Kendra via e-rickshaw but they were faced with difficulties when she had to give birth on the e-rickshaw itself.

They decided to get the woman immediately admitted to the Sarwai Hospital but it was closed. They requested SI Kuldeep Yadav for help who immediately arranged for an official vehicle. He then accosted the family to Gaurihar Community Health Center with Head Constable Rakesh Ahirwar and Constable Sunil Prajapati. Gaurihar village is 16 kilometres far from Sarwai village. Still, the police officials managed to cover the distance and saved a woman and her newborn child’s life.

Advertisement

Phool Singh Yadav was asked what reasons had prompted him and his family to approach the police for help. He said that the woman in his family had given birth in an e-rickshaw while they were on their way to the Swasthya Kendra. They were left with no other means of help and had to approach the police. When asked what he would like to say about the police, Yadav said that he would thank them for the help.

A similar incident was reported in 2018 where a newborn baby in Madhya Pradesh was saved by a lady Sub-Inspector Kavita Sahni in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh. The baby’s mother Laxmi Thakur, 36, had died by suicide. Kavita was the first to reach the crime scene after receiving a message regarding this incident from the Police Control Room. She cleaned the baby and placed him on a sheet below his mother’s body to provide him with warmth and comfort. She told the Times of India that it was an unfortunate incident but at least they could save the baby.

Read all the Latest News here