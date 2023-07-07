MrBeast Becomes First 'Threads' User To Hit 1 Million Followers, Beats CEO Mark Zuckerberg

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first person to reach 1 million followers on the Threads app, a newly launched social media platform by Meta (formerly Facebook). In just over 24 hours since its launch, Threads has already gained a user base of over 30 million. Among these users, one million have chosen to follow MrBeast.

MrBeast, aged 25, accomplished this feat shortly after joining the app at around 9:42 am EST on July 6 (7:12 pm IST). His achievement has earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The moment MrBeast’s follower count on Threads reached one million was captured in a video shared by the record-keeping company. In response to the video, MrBeast humourously commented, “Shhhhh, don’t let the Twitter police know I’m cheating on them."

MrBeast, who humourously identifies himself as the “Future Threads CEO" in his bio, made sure to inform Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, about his milestone. So, when Zuckerberg celebrated 10 million sign-ups on Meta within seven hours of the launch, he jokingly responded, “That’s a lot more than 1."

As of now, MrBeast has amassed 2.4 million followers on the Threads app, while Zuckerberg’s follower count stands at 1.8 million.