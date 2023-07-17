MrBeast Pledges to Give Away Entire Month's Twitter Revenue and Desis Queue Up With Ideas

Delivering another classic, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast promised to give the Twitter revenue of an entire month to whoever gets the most like comment on a post. The YouTuber is known for the bizarre challenges and extravagant videos that he makes. He has turned into the biggest YouTuber out there with these over the top videos involving generous donations and many philanthropic acts. Now, taking to Twitter, the YouTuber wrote, “Whoever has the most liked reply to this in 48 hours gets all my Twitter revenue for the next month!" and the internet went wild.

Streamers including OhnePixel and YouTubers like Dolan Dark have also hopped in on the challenge.

“If I win I will give 100% of the funds to pay for full-ride college scholarships for students that would otherwise have to take loans in order to attend. These would of course be called the Huberman Beast Scholarships," wrote Andrew D Huberman. Many Indians have also come forth and made certain pitches. One person mentioned, “Will feed more stray dogs and other animals ."

Here are a few responses: