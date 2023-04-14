MrBeast Slams YouTuber Who Called His Friend Chris a 'Nightmare': 'Transphobia is Pissing Me Off'

Recently, Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has faced scrutiny over his friend Chris Tyson’s gender identity. Chris has come out as undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and MrBeast has been a vocal ally, shutting down negativity towards him on social media and supporting them throughout their transition. However, a YouTuber named SunnyV2 has released a video titled “Why Chris Will Soon Be A Nightmare For MrBeast," which has angered many viewers, including MrBeast himself, who condemned the insensitivity of the video.

The YouTuber SunnyV2 questioned Chris’ ability to maintain his success after his transition, stating: “Chris likely believes that people will slowly adapt to his new appearance over time, but is this really going to happen? Well, maybe. …if Chris continues to transition, would it be unreasonable to say he could jeopardize some of the personality traits that made him a successful member in the first place?"

Not just that, he even made comparisons to LGBTQIA+ representation in modern media, stating, “If there’s anything we’ve learned anything from Hollywood in recent years, it’s that adding over-the-top LGBT characters for the sake of relatability rarely works as intended, and is often nothing more than a distraction from the premise of the movie or video."

The controversial YT video made its way to Twitter, with a user sharing a screenshot and expressing their discomfort, writing, “This new sunnyv2 video feels really invasive for all the wrong reasons. Like why did u make this?" This caught the attention of MrBeast, who expressed his frustration with the situation, responding, “Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare" he’s my f***** friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off."

Many social media users were also enraged by the video, with several comments and reactions flooding Twitter. One user responded, “You guys realize that Chris and MrBeast have been friends since forever, right? Chris was MrBeast’s first subscriber, there is no way MrBeast will ever drop him because they are actual real friends." Another user remarked, “For children hating on @Christhealtgodchere, there are 3 reasons why you shouldn’t hate him. 1) It’s 2023 folks, get over the transphobia. 2) None of your god damn business. 3) Even if you don’t watch @MrBeast because of this, it’s not going to affect him."

So, here we are in 2023, still living in what some might call the ‘golden age’ of nosiness and meddling!

