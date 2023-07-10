MrBeast Trolls Elon Musk, Gives Away Tesla to Celebrate His Follower Record on Threads

After creating a record of becoming the first user on the social media app ‘Threads’ to amass a million followers, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, surprised his audience with an exciting giveaway. He announced that a random follower on Threads would receive a Tesla as a prize. While some speculated that this was just meant to troll Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of Threads’ rival Twitter, Donaldson has now disclosed the winner of this generous giveaway.

“The winner of the Tesla is @mklord_!!!!" declared Donaldson, two days after he shared the picture of a customised Tesla with Threads logo on the bonnet alongside the caption that read, “To celebrate Threads launching, I’m gonna give this Tesla to a random follower in 48 hours! Rethread so people are aware". Since the announcement, the recipient has been expressing immense joy, while users across the platform have been showering him with hearty congratulations. “I won a Tesla, which is owned by Elon, on his competitor’s new app," the ecstatic winner shared.

Advertisement

Post by @mrbeast View on Threads

Post by @mklord_ View on Threads

Nevertheless, the giveaway has also ignited spirited discussions across the internet, with some questioning its authenticity. Many speculate that Donaldson might be joking. As a result, everyone eagerly awaits @mklord_ to share a photo of the Tesla Model 3 once he receives it.

Advertisement

In a recent update, @mklord_ (also known as Mohammed, as indicated on his profile) gave an update, stating, “@mrbeast said his team will reach out to me tomorrow."

Advertisement

Post by @mklord_ View on Threads

Known to many for his generous spirit, MrBeast has a remarkable reputation for conducting lavish giveaways and providing extravagant prizes to fortunate individuals. A prime example of his philanthropy occurred in May of this year when Donaldson played a significant role in funding prosthetic limbs for 2,000 amputees in Cambodia. Moreover, he initiated a project that resulted in the donation of $2,700,000 worth of unused and overproduced clothes to the Hopi tribe residing in northeastern Arizona.