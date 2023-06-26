MrBeast Was Invited For The Titanic Submarine Trip But He Said No

The tragic fate of the Titan submersible en route to witness the Titanic wreckage has been in the headlines, of late. Amidst all the buzz, famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has revealed his connections to it. Jimmy could have been one of the people who lost their lives in the recent implosion. He was invited on the trip but he declined. Although he did not elaborate on the reason behind his rejection. On his Twitter handle, Jimmy shared a snapshot of a fragment of his conversation that read, “Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stroked to have you along." Along with this snapshot, Jimmy also tweeted, “I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it."

Many fans expressed their relief that Jimmy declined the invitation. They were curious to know if there was a specific reason that stood out, prompting his decision to decline. Meanwhile, a tweet clarified the sequence of events, there were five expeditions planned, but the first four were cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions. It is unlikely that Jimmy was invited to the fifth expedition, which went ahead. Some also expressed relief, suggesting that perhaps the universe had other plans for Jimmy, guiding him away from the potential danger. “There were 5 expeditions. 1-4 were cancelled due to weather. Only the 5th went through with it. Jimmy wasn’t invited to the 5th as far as I know. So ultimately while it would have still been a ‘close call’—Jimmy deciding to go would have just ended up being one of the cancelled 4," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “The universe said ‘Not today Mr Beast, you’re meant to make videos.’"

“So glad you said no, that’s terrifying. Was there something that stood out that made you decline going?" read a tweet.

“I don’t think your team would’ve green-lit it even if you said yes after all the safety checks you mentioned happen before a video like the Antarctic one you did. It’s still crazy to think $1 submarine vs $1000000 submarine could have happened if you didn’t have a safety team," wrote a user.