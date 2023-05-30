MS Dhoni Ditches IPL Victory Celebration To Click Photo With Ground Staff

What makes MS Dhoni special? Many would talk about his exceptional leadership prowess, or some might even point at his supreme finishing skills during run chase. Well, all the above-mentioned qualities hold true, but it is his down-to-earth persona off the field which makes him the affable figure he is today. Dhoni’s humble nature was once again on full display after he led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. While victorious Chennai players were taking part in exuberant celebrations, Dhoni decided to spend time with the ground staff at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The legendary skipper also took photos with the ground staff. A picture of Dhoni standing along with the groundkeepers has now gone viral on Twitter.

The post, quite unsurprisingly, went viral soon as cricket fans lauded MS Dhoni for his kind-hearted gesture.

Lavishing immense praise on MS Dhoni, this person tweeted, “Kind, calm, humble, down-to-earth and much more."

This user felt that a heart-warming gesture like this is very much needed.

Another Twitter user said that the World Cup-winning skipper is certainly one of a kind.

Walking down memory lane, this fan commented, “He has a picture with me too back in 2013 at the Champions Trophy."

One user termed MS Dhoni the “greatest ever" player.

Coming back to on-field developments, MS Dhoni became the first player yesterday to feature in 250 IPL matches. Dhoni, at the age of 41, holds the record for most IPL appearances. After playing 250 IPL matches, Dhoni has scored 5082 runs at a strike rate of 135.92.

With fans speculating about MS Dhoni’s possible IPL retirement this season, Chennai Super Kings players desperately wanted to win the championship for their beloved Thala and they managed to do exactly that.

Chennai Super Kings got the better of Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win their fifth IPL title. MS Dhoni’s men joined Mumbai Indians to win the most number of IPL championships. Chasing a revised target of 171 in 15 overs, Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed a boundary on the final delivery of the contest to earn a thrilling victory for his side.