MS Dhoni Got Proposal From Female Fans During Live Match and His Reaction is Too 'Aww-dorable'

It’s no secret that male cricketers have a huge female fan following. And sometimes, these fans go beyond just admiration, expressing their love for the players with posters and gestures during live matches. But here’s something truly adorable: during one such match, cricketing legend MS Dhoni received a proposal from a female fan, and his reaction was absolutely heartwarming. Recently, an old video of this sweet moment resurfaced on the internet, leaving online viewers in awe.

In a now-viral video, two women from the audience proudly held up a small placard that said, “I love you, Dhoni," which was captured by the camera. As soon as Dhoni caught a glimpse of it, he blushed and covered his face, displaying his infamous endearing smile. The women playfully teased him from the crowd with their loving message, creating an incredibly cute and rare sight of the usually calm and composed Mahi getting flustered in front of his female admirers.

The internet went wild with reactions to this heartwarming moment, as fans couldn’t resist expressing their delight. One fan exclaimed, “Such a cute reaction, aww!" while another simply described it as “cute." Many others joined in, showering the video with love and adoration. Interestingly, this incident even sparked memories of a woman’s famous proposal to Zaheer Khan among the fans, further adding to the charm of the moment.

During a thrilling match against Pakistan, a devoted fan stole the spotlight with a heartfelt message for pacer Zaheer Khan. Holding a placard that declared her love for him, the cameras zoomed in on the girl, capturing the moment as Zaheer sat in the dressing room alongside his close friend and teammate, Yuvraj Singh. In a lighthearted and playful exchange, the blushing girl blew a flying kiss on her crush. Much to the delight of the stadium, Zaheer surprised everyone by returning the gesture with a flying kiss of his own, creating an atmosphere filled with cheers and excitement.

Indeed, it is moments like these that truly captivate and entertain cricket fans.