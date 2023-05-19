MS Dhoni Just Can't Take Eyes Off This Unique Miniature Version Of Chepauk

The race to IPL 2023 trophy is getting more intense with every passing game. The season has been a roller-coaster so far. Barring Gujarat Titans, no other team has been to book a berth in the playoffs. While the exciting contest on the field has kept the fans hooked, another thing that has made this season more special is the buzz around MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings skipper is possibly playing his last season in the tournament. While nothing is confirmed yet, Chennai fans have flocked to the stadium to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer on the field. One such ardent MS Dhoni fan has now come up with a special gift for his favourite cricketer. And luckily enough, the fan was able to present the gift to Dhoni. In a hearty momento, the fan had created a miniature version of Chepauk Stadium, where Captain Cool has played some of the best cricket moments of his career.

Home ground for the Chennai Super Kings, Chepauk’s importance for Dhoni is no secret. A short video of Dhoni looking at the unique present has also begun doing the rounds on social media. With a million-dollar smile on his face, he moves around to check out the miniature stadium which is illuminated by multiple in-build light sources. The gift is placed at what seems to be the table of his hotel room and if Dhoni’s reaction is anything to go by, the cricketers appear to be extremely delighted.

Social media users flooded the comment section with praises for Dhoni’s hard work and the fan who designed the gift. A user wrote, “He is one of a kind player who nobody wants to see retire. Everyone just relates to his life and struggles." Another couldn’t get over his, “Million-dollar smile." One more added, “This man is just (fire emoticons). Love you, MS Dhoni. **claps** for that person who made this amazing miniature of the stadium." Meanwhile, a fan said, “Incredible, and see our Dhoni’s reaction. He is so surprised to see this kind of gift." One more highlighted, “The craze level of Dhoni’s fanbase is unbelievable."

Currently, on the IPL points table, Dhoni-led CSK have taken the second position registering 7 victories in 13 matches. The Yellow Army have 15 points in their kitty and are just a win away from the playoff qualification. CSK will play against Delhi Capitals in their last league game on Saturday, May 20.