MS Dhoni Riding His Bike in Ranchi Sends Fans into Frenzy, Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni happens to be one of the most beloved of all cricketers in this country. Every match that Dhoni played this IPL, the stadium was packed to the last seat. Every now and then videos and images of him emerge on social media that are another treat for all of his fans. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media, shows the cricketer riding his motorbike Honda Repsol 150 in Ranchi. The video shows him in complete motorcycle riding gear as he passes through a big door. Meanwhile, the fans try to catch a glimpse of him.

This is not the first time that such a video of Dhoni has surfaced. He is as enthusiastic about motorbikes as he is about cricket. At his Ranchi farmhouse, he has an extravagant collection of bikes.

In the video, fans can be heard screaming ‘Maahi sir’ as he passes through the gate. Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with over 5 Lakh likes.

Meanwhile, another video that went viral showed the cricketer asking for directions from strangers. In the video, Dhoni can be seen seated inside a car as he talks with a couple of locals, asking for directions to Ranchi. Two very kind-hearted people step forward to assist the cricketing icon as they explain the directions to him. Dhoni keenly listens to the directions provided and also asks his doubts. The video garnered thousands of likes.