MS Dhoni Wears Black Kurta Pajama During CSK Team Dinner and Fans Can't Stop Gushing About it

MS Dhoni’s fan-following needs no introduction! Whether he’s smashing it on the field or rocking his style off-field, Thala fans simply can’t get enough of him. Seriously, one could mistake the stands on CSK’s match day for a field of vibrant yellow flowers because that’s how dedicated his supporters are. But even behind the scenes, Dhoni’s glimpses are pure gold for his fans. And guess what? They’ve recently spotted Thala in a brand new look - a sleek black kurta and pajama combo in a video shared by CSK ahead of their clash with DC and his fans just can’t stop gushing about it!

The CSK skipper was caught rocking a Desi look during the team’s dinner, which also happened to involve an exciting gaming session. In a clip that made its way to Twitter, one could see the Men in Yellow having a blast playing table tennis and other exciting games. But what really stole the show was Thala himself, recorded with a gun in hand, totally immersed in a video game. However, it wasn’t just his gaming skills that grabbed the attention of his fans but his stunning traditional look that had social media going wild!

Advertisement

“Some Gaming before Jamming together for the Team dinner at Kings arena!" read the caption of the video. And while some fans were absolutely smitten with Dhoni’s Desi avatar, it also sparked some playful banter on the internet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the off-field drama never seems to end in this tournament. In a recent match between CSK and MI, a dedicated fan of Dhoni held up a poster with a hilarious request for the DJ to play “Bole Jo Koyal Bagho Mein." This gem of a moment brought back the ultimate meme sensation into the IPL, triggering a wave of laughter that had everyone in splits!

Read all the Latest News here