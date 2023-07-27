MS Dhoni’s Honest Confession Proves He Is Just Like Any Other Husband

MS Dhoni is known for doing magic with his tactics on the field. No matter how difficult the situation is, Dhoni never seems scared of what may happen. But that’s limited to only the cricketing field. In real life, Dhoni, like any other husband in the world, is scared of his wife’s ideas. And we aren’t saying this, he is. During a media interaction event for Sakshi Dhoni’s first film production LGM: Let’s Get Married, the cricketing icon talked about his reaction after coming across the idea of the film.

Recalling a dialogue from LGM: Let’s Get Married, Dhoni said whenever a wife comes up with an idea, the husband is scared. “When Sakshi came up with the idea (of the film), I was like, fair enough, so what is it? So," Dhoni said.

At the event, Sakshi revealed that she has picked up a few Tamil words from her husband who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Sakshi said that Dhoni has taught her Tamil words like Seri which means okay or yes and Poda (to go). On being asked if she knew any more words, the newly turned film producer added that there were a few bad words. Sakshi’s answer prompted a quick rebuttal from Dhoni who said that he did not teach any bad words to her.