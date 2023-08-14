Mumbai Coffee Vendor’s Dream Business Idea Is Winning Internet

The journey of the MBA Chai Wala’s Prafull Billore is widely known, as he took his business to the next level in a couple of years. While many have attempted to follow in his footsteps, only a few have managed to overcome the challenges. Similarly, a coffee stall owner in Mumbai is going viral for his confidence and honesty. Twitter user, Dr Prashanth Nair, shared an inspiring story about the young man and his dream of taking his coffee business to a global scale. Nair’s post has garnered an overwhelming response as social media users expressed their admiration and support for the budding entrepreneur. People are not only rooting for his success but also encouraging him with kind words.

“As I was walking yesterday, saw this guy with a small coffee setup named ‘The Coffee Bar.’ But what was interesting was the small poster that read ‘I want to take The Coffee Bar to the global market’," Dr Nair wrote while sharing a picture of his small coffee stall.

“Admire his dream and hope he makes it someday. It’s the best thing to happen to a country when young boys and girls can dream like this," he adds.

Since being shared online a few hours ago, the tweet has rapidly gained attention, garnering over 29,000 views along with positive responses from the online community.

One individual found the boy’s idea to be encouraging.

Another admired the ambitious spirit of the coffee stall owner and praised his goal to expand his small setup into a global venture.

One more person suggested that his coffee might even surpass the quality of Starbucks.

Another inspiring story of an elderly man’s tea stall had caught the internet’s attention previously. Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared the story of the 80-year-old teashop owner, who runs his shop under a 100-year-old tree. Interestingly, customers are allowed to contribute any amount they wish rather than a fixed sum.

Posting the video of this special tea stall, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra group wrote, “There are many sights to see in Amritsar. But the next time I visit the city, apart from visiting the Golden Temple, I will make it a point to visit this ‘Temple of Tea Service’ that Baba has apparently run for over 40 years. Our hearts are potentially the largest temples."