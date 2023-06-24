Mumbai Cop Amol Kamble's Moves To A Bhojpuri Number Is Stealing Hearts, Check It Out

Amol Yashwant Kamble, a police naik in Mumbai Police, has become an internet sensation after his dance videos went viral across social media platforms. Kamble rose to fame with his freestyle dance that could bring a wide smile to anyone’s face. Adding yet another dance number to his long list of posts, Kamble has surprised his fans by dancing to a Bhojpuri song Lagayi Dinhi Choliya Ke Hook by Arvind Akela Kallu. The Mumbai cop could not stop himself from grooving to the song and gave apt expressions.

In the caption of the video, he wrote, “Love you Bihar and Uttar Pradesh."

The social media users were impressed and praised his dedication. “Chahe line koi bhi ho, but apne talent ko dikhana unke sahitye me hai," one of the users wrote.

Another person said, “Uncle ka promotion krwana padega." A third user added, “Gardaa Machaa diye aap…"

A few days ago, Kamble also shared a lyrical dance video on a Bengali song Bhalobashar Morshum sung by Arjit Singh. He justified the love song with his dreamy moves, stealing many hearts from social media users. He penned the caption of the post, “The Kolkata effect, feel it."

Amol Yashwant Kamble, who is posted at Naigaon police headquarters, engages in dancing during his off-duty hours or on his days off. In a conversation with PTI, Kamble shared that his recent dance performance revolved around the theme of an on-duty policeman reminding a two-wheeler rider to wear his mask properly, followed by a display of their dancing skills.